How can I completely remove the bar above the URL bar? I don't need to see horizontal tabs or the Close/Minimize/Restore buttons.
I can close/minimize/restore by right-clicking the Firefox box on my Linux Mint's bottom panel.
My userChrome.css looks like this:
/* Hide horizontal tabs at the top of the window */ #tabbrowser-tabs { visibility: collapse !important; } #titlebar { visibility: collapse; } #tabbrowser-tabs { visibility: hidden !important; } tab { display: none !important; } #sidebar-header { visibility: collapse !important; }
This line of code does the trick!
#titlebar { display: none !important; }
Hi tailonfire, please use <pre> tags around your code so the forum software doesn't think you are giving it formatting instructions.
My userChrome.css looks like this:/* Hide horizontal tabs at the top of the window */ #tabbrowser-tabs { visibility: collapse !important; } #titlebar { visibility: collapse; } /* visibility: collapse is better, so remove this */
#tabbrowser-tabs { visibility: hidden !important; }tab { display: none !important; } #sidebar-header { visibility: collapse !important; }
Perhaps you also need to suppress the New tab button and the All tabs list button. I don't know about the standard OS buttons. Linux works differently than Windows.
If you don't get the full recipe here, try:
This line of code does the trick!
#titlebar { display: none !important; }
