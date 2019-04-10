How can I completely remove the bar above the URL bar? I don't need to see horizontal tabs or the Close/Minimize/Restore buttons.

I can close/minimize/restore by right-clicking the Firefox box on my Linux Mint's bottom panel.



My userChrome.css looks like this:

/* Hide horizontal tabs at the top of the window */ #tabbrowser-tabs { visibility: collapse !important; } #titlebar { visibility: collapse; } #tabbrowser-tabs { visibility: hidden !important; } tab { display: none !important; } #sidebar-header { visibility: collapse !important; }